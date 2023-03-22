IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Australia score competitive 269 against India

CHENNAI: Australia made a competitive 269 against India in the series-deciding third and final ODI here on Wednesday. Opting to bat, Australian top-order batters got starts but failed to make it big.

Opening the innings, Mitchell Marsh top-scored with a run-a-ball 47 while Travis Head made 33 off 31 balls.

Wicket-keeper Alex Carey (38), Marnus Labuschagne (28), Marcus Stoinis (25) and David Warner (23) all looked in good nick before throwing away their wickets.

Sean Abbott (26) and Ashton Agar (17) also played good hands towards the end to take Australia past the 250-run mark before being bowled out in 49 overs. For India, Hardik Pandya (3/44) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/56) scalped three wickets apiece, while Axar Patel (2/57) and Mohammed Siraj (2/37) picked up two each. Brief Scores: Australia 269 in 49 overs (Mitchell Marsh 47, Alex Carey 38; Hardik Pandya 3/44; Kuldeep Yadav 3/56) vs India.