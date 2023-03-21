Sports

MI win toss, opt to bowl against RCB

Both the teams decided to go with unchanged playing XIs.
NAVI MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a crucial Women's Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana (c), Ellyse Perry, Kanika Ahuja, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Sobhana Asha, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

