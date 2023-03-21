MI win toss, opt to bowl against RCB

NAVI MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a crucial Women's Premier League match here on Tuesday.
Both the teams decided to go with unchanged playing XIs.
Teams:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana (c), Ellyse Perry, Kanika Ahuja, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Sobhana Asha, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose
Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android