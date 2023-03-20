IPL 2023: Sisanda Magala joins CSK as replacement for Kyle Jamieson

MUMBAI: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed South Africa pacer Sisanda Magala as a replacement for New Zealand bowler Kyle Jamieson for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Jamieson, who was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury, was bought by the franchise for INR 1 Crore.

"His replacement, Magala, has rich experience in the shortest format of the game. Though he has played just 4 T20Is for South Africa, Magala has a reputation for being a regular wicket-taker in domestic T20 games over the years. He will join CSK at his base price of INR 50 Lakh," IPL stated in an official statement.

A recurring back injury which needed surgery ruled the New Zealand pacer Jamieson out of IPL 2023.

Jamieson's replacement, Magala played for Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the inaugural South African domestic T20 franchise league SA20, taking 14 scalps in 12 matches with the best figures of 2/22. He was 8th highest wicket-taker in the tournament. The 32-year-old has played five ODIs and four T20Is for South Africa.

Jamieson, who last played for New Zealand in a Test series in England in June of last year, suffered a back injury after being chosen for the two-match Test series against England at home. He is now scheduled to have surgery, which will likely keep him out of commission for at least four months.

Jamieson previously appeared in only one IPL season in 2021, when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought him for INR 15 crore, making him one of the most expensive overseas purchases at an auction.

IPL 2023 will start with the heavyweight clash between Gujarat Giants and Chennai Super Kings on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The final will be played on May 28 in Ahmedabad.