Nikhat storms into pre-quarters of IBA Women's World Boxing C'ships

NEW DELHI: India's ace boxer Nikhat Zareen knocked out Algeria's Boualam Roumaysa to book a pre-quarterfinal berth in the 50kg event, in the ongoing IBA Women's World Boxing Championships on Sunday. Nikhat defeated Roumaysa by a 5-0 unanimous decision, her second victory in the tournament.

Both pugilists initially held back and maintained a safe distance. Nikhat drew the first blood in the match. As the two boxers tried to outwit each other, the Algerian followed suit.

Roumaysa capitalised on Nikhat's open stance to land several blows, while Nikhat landed a few combination punches. However, Nikhat won the first round, and the Indian started the second round by going all out.

Roumaysa appeared to be preparing to attack as well. Both boxers fought aggressively and used a lot of body clinching, but Nikhat came out as victorious, much to the delight of the Indian fans at the KD Jadhav Stadium.

"My strategy was to dominate from round one itself as she is a fighter. I am happy that I have won this game. I will strategise as I move forward in this tournament," boxer Nikhat Zareen told ANI after entering the pre-quarterfinals of the women's 50kg division at the IBA World Boxing Championships 2023.

In the first match of the tournament, the 26-year-old exuberant boxer from Telangana, who clinched 52kg gold in the last edition in Istanbul, began her title defence in style as she took just over four minutes to outclass Anakhanim Ismayilova with the Referee Stops Contest (RSC) verdict in the 50kg opening round contest.

The pugilists from Azerbaijan looked clueless against Zareen's strong jabs and quick movement in a thoroughly lopsided bout.