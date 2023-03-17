Sports

Soccer-Palace sack manager Vieira after 11-game winless run

"It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made," Palace Chairman Steve Parish said, with the club three points above the relegation zone and without a league win this year.
LONDON: Crystal Palace have sacked manager Patrick Vieira after 20 months in charge following their 1-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion, the Premier League club said on Friday.

"Results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status."

