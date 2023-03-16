Indian boxers, including Nikhat, dominate on opening day of Worlds

NEW DELHI: Ace Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen began the defence of her title with an emphatic RSC (referee stops contest) win over Anakhanim Ismayilova in the opening round of the Women’s World Championships here on Thursday.

Sakshi Chaudhary (52kg), Nupur Sheoran (+81kg) and Preeti (54kg) also progressed to the next round with comprehensive wins as Indian boxers dominated the proceedings on the opening day. The championships began with home favourite Nikhat’s bout and the pugilist did not disappoint.

Competing in the 50kg category, the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist took time to judge her opponent, but once she figured out the Azerbaijan boxer’s game, there was no stopping her. Nikhat, who is unseeded despite being the reigning champion, was at her aggressive best as she landed a flurry of combination punches on her opponent.

Such was the Indian’s domination that the referee had to give Ismayilova the ‘count’ thrice before stopping the contest. Nikhat will next face top seed, 2022 African champion Roumaysa Boualam, in the Round-of-32.

Sakshi advanced to the pre-quarterfinals with a 5-0 unanimous decision win over Colombia’s Martinez Maria Jose in the first round. Sakshi and Jose were indulged in a fast-paced bout, where the Indian jabbed her way through. Nupur proved too strong for Abiola Jackman of Guyana. Like Nikhat, Preeti too notched a RSC win, over Hungary’s Hanna Lakotar.