Saina pulls out of All England Open 2023, fans react on social media

NEW DELHI: Indian ace shuttler Saina Nehwal has pulled out of the All England Open 2023, the reason for which is yet to be known.

As per reports, the Olympic bronze medalist has been replaced by Singapore's Yeo Jia Min.

Hours after the development, Saina shared her own photograph on the social media platform Koo App with one wide eye peeking through the fingers.

Meanwhile, India's badminton star Lakshya Sen defeated world No. 5 Chou Tien Chen in his first round men's singles match, while HS Prannoy beat Chinese Taipei's world No. 24 Wang Tzu Wei in his opening encounter at the All England Open 2023 badminton championships in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Prannoy, who won 21-19, 22-20 in a 49-minute opening round clash, will meet third-seeded Indonesian, Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, in the round of 16.

Lakshya, who made the All England final last year, started slowly but overcame the world No. 5 Chou Tien Chen from Chinese Taipei, by a 21-18, 21-19 scoreline. He will either face the winner of the all-Danish tie between Anders Antonsen or Rasmus Gemke in the next round.

On Wednesday, world No.22 Kidambi Srikanth, who is yet to win a single match on the BWF World Tour 2023 so far, will take on France's world No. 25 Toma Popov in round 1 of men's singles.

On the other hand, world No.9 PV Sindhu will open her women's singles campaign against China's world No.17 Zhang Yi Man.