India beats Australia in FIH Pro League

ROURKELA: India beat Australia for the second time in three days as the home side emerged victorious in the penalty shootout in the second leg match of the FIH Pro League here on Wednesday. The two teams were locked 2-2 during regulation time. Veteran goal-keeper P R Sreejesh starred in the shootout which India won 4-3 to notch up its fourth win on the trot at the Birsa Munda Stadium. The win cemented India’s top position in the standings which it had achieved on Monday. Vivek Sagar Prasad (2nd minute) and Sukhjeet Singh (47th) scored for India in the regulation time, while Nathan Ephraums (37th and 52nd) struck twice for Australia.