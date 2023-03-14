WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants wins toss, opts to field against MI

MUMBAI: Gujarat Giants captain Sneh Rana won the toss and opted to field against Mumbai Indians in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match here at the Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday.

With 4 victories in their hand out of 4 matches, the Mumbai Indians are on a roll and they're up against the Gujarat Giants with a chance of not just booking a playoff spot, but also confirming a top-2 finish.

"We are going to bowl first, there is a little moisture and it's a bit windy. Will help our pacers - two changes for us, Laura and Georgia are OUT, and Dunkley and Bell are in. I'm feeling good (after being hit on the head in the last match)," Gujarat Giants captain Sneh Rana said at the time of toss.

"I thought I would win the toss, we were looking to bat first and so got what we wanted to do. They're a good side, we just want to stick to our strengths, and we're always on the positive side. Just backing myself and my teammates is the key to our wins. Same XI for us," Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur said at the time of toss.

Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Sneh Rana(c) and Mansi Joshi.

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita and Saika Ishaque.