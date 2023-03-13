Some India players to leave for UK early for WTC final camp

AHMEDABAD: India captain Rohit Sharma on Monday said that the national team players whose Indian Premier League sides fail to qualify for the 2023 edition’s play-offs may assemble in London for a two-week conditioning camp ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.

While the IPL first round will end on May 21, the WTC final at the Oval in London will begin on June 7. With IPL going back to its original home-and-away model for the first time in the post COVID-19 era, there will be a lot of travelling involved.

“It is quite critical for us. We are going to keep in constant touch with all the players who are going to play that final, monitor their workload and see what is happening with them,” Rohit said after India won the home Test series against Australia 2-1.

“Around 21st May, there will be six teams who will be possibly out of IPL play-off contention, so whichever players are available, we will try and find time to get them to UK as early as possible. We will monitor as much as possible,” added Rohit.

The three frontline pacers – Mohammed Siraj (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Mohammed Shami (Gujarat Titans) and Umesh Yadav (Kolkata Knight Riders) – are expected to be regulars in the eleven for their respective franchises.

“In fact, we are sending some (red) Duke Balls to all the fast bowlers. If they get some time to bowl with that… but again it all depends on individuals,” Rohit said.

Speaking after the end of the Test series, India head coach Rahul Dravid said that playing the WTC final within one week of the IPL’s conclusion would be a challenge. “There are going to be a lot of logistics involved given the IPL final is only a week before the WTC final. We will think about it,” said Dravid.

