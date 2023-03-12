WPL: Fifties from Healy, McGrath power UP Warriorz to 159/6 against MI

MUMBAI: Half-centuries from skipper Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath powered UP Warriorz to a modest 159/6 at the end of their 20 overs against Mumbai Indians in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match in Mumbai on Sunday.

After electing to bat first, UP Warriorz was off to a bad start. Spinner Saika Ishaque, the Purple Cup holder in WPL 2023, rolled her golden arm to trap Devika Vaidya leg-before wicket for just six runs off five balls. UPW was reduced 8/1 in two overs.

Alyssa Healy, the skipper, then started rebuilding the innings in the company of Kiran Navgire.

Healy smashed Saika for three straight fours in the fourth over. At the end of the powerplay, UPW was at 48/1, with Healy (30*) and Kiran Navgire (7*) unbeaten.

UPW crossed the 50-run mark in 6.2 overs thanks to a six from Navgire. After the powerplay, Navgire tried to up the ante by hitting Amelia Kerr for a four and six.

But the bowler had the last laugh as she dismissed Navgire for 17 off 14 balls after she was caught by wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia. UPW was 58/2 in 6.4 overs. Tahlia McGrath, the world's number one T20I batter was next up on the crease.

In the ninth over, Tahlia smashed Amelia for three boundaries. At the end of 10 overs, UPW was at 58/2, with McGrath (22*) and McGrath (33*) unbeaten at the crease.

UPW reached the 100-run mark with help of a four from McGrath in 11.5 overs. The Australian duo brought up their 50-run stand as well. Healy brought up her half-century in just 36 balls, studded with seven fours and a six.

At the end of 15 overs, UPW was at 133/2, with Healy (53*) and McGrath (48*) unbeaten at the crease. Saika ended the 82-run stand between Healy and McGrath in the 17th over. She dismissed Healy for 58 off 46 balls and followed it up with McGrath's scalp for 50 off 37 balls. Her strikes reduced UPW to 141/4 in 16.5 overs.

Half of the UPW batting line-up was inside the hut after Sophie Ecclestone was dismissed for just one run by Hayley Matthews. UPW was 146/5 in 18 overs. UPW crosses the 150-run mark in 18.3 overs UPW ended the innings at 159/6.

Deepti Sharma was dismissed for just seven by Amelia on the third ball of the final over. Shweta Sehrawat (2*) and Simran Shaikh (9*) were unbeaten at the close of their innings.

Saika was the pick of the bowlers for MI, with 3/33 in her four overs. Kerr took two wickets while Hayley got one. Brief Scores: UPW: 159/6 (Alyssa Healy 58, Tahlia McGrath 50, Saika Ishaque 3/33) vs MI.