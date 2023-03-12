Shreyas does not come out to bat due to back pain

AHMEDABAD: Pain in his lower back forced India’s Shreyas Iyer to miss his batting turn on Day Four of the fourth Test against Australia here. There is a possibility that Shreyas, who has been suffering from recurring back pain, could miss the upcoming ODI series against Australia, beginning March 17 in Mumbai. “Shreyas Iyer complained of pain in his lower back following the third day’s play. He has gone for scans and the BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him,” the BCCI said on Sunday. Shreyas’s injury came to light after wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat came out to bat ahead of him following the dismissal of Ravindra Jadeja in the morning session. Shreyas had missed the first Test in Nagpur due to a back issue before returning for the second match in New Delhi.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android