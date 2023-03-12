Goa to host Fun Carnival ahead of ISL 2022-23 season finale

FATORDA: A Fun Carnival will be organised at the PJN Stadium to make the final of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 on March 18, a memorable event for football fans.

The ISL 2022-23 final will be played at the Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on March 18.

The Fun Carnival will feature a FIFA Mobile stall with interactive games for spectators to participate with lots of prizes to be won, the organisers informed in a release on Sunday.

Hamleys too will be setting up a game zone for the fans which will also feature characters Hamley and Hattie to meet and greet the kids visiting the carnival area. A host of fun games and activities are planned for kids attending the Final, including the bouncy castle, bubble artists, jugglers, and balloon shooting amongst others.

The fun carnival will be open for fans from 4:00 to 6.30 PM. Dj Chetas will then give a live performance inside the stadium till 7.15 before the final kicks off at 7.30 PM.