Bengaluru wins penalty shootout to enter final

BENGALURU: Bengaluru FC booked its berth in the Indian Super League 2022-23 final after coming out on top in an enthralling penalty shootout that went to sudden death at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Sunday.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saved penalties at the start of the semi-final second leg and at the end of the shootout as Bengaluru won the tie-breaker after the tie was tied 2-2 on aggregate, following Mumbai City FC’s 2-1 result at the end of extra time. Gurpreet saved Mehtab Singh’s penalty before Sandesh Jhingan scored the winning spot-kick to give the ‘Blues’ a 9-8 win on penalties.

The host started the match confidently, but the best opportunity fell to Mumbai City inside ten minutes. Gurpreet fouled Jorge Pereyra Diaz in the box to give away a penalty, but managed to go the right away when Greg Stewart stepped up to take it.

Midway through the first half, MCFC went two goals behind in the last-four tie. From the left flank, striker N Sivasakthi floated a superb cross for Javi Hernandez, who managed to head it past Phurba Lachenpa to make it 2-0 on aggregate.

But, Mumbai City clawed back quickly at the half-hour mark. Gurpreet was called into action again as he saved Rowlin Borges’s effort at the near post. However, the rebound went straight to an unmarked Bipin Singh, who side-footed the ball home.

In the 66th minute, Mumbai City levelled the tie’s score courtesy of Mehtab’s towering header from a corner. Three minutes later, Lachenpa got his fingertips on a Hernandez shot as the game headed into extra time with no other substantial chances for either team.

In extra time, both teams had chances on which they did not capitalise. Diaz was picked out by Vikram Pratap Singh with a low cross, but failed to keep it on target from close range. Towards the end of the first period, Roy Krishna’s header was kept out by Lachenpa and Mourtada Fall almost kicked the rebound into the back of his own net but was saved by the post.

In the second period, Pablo Perez came close to capitalising on Lachenpa’s spill before the latter recovered to punch it away. Lachenpa rescued the visitor again when he kept Alan Costa’s header out as the game went to penalties.

RESULT: Semi-finals: Second leg: Bengaluru FC 1 (J Hernandez 22) lost to Mumbai City FC 2 (Bipin 30, Mehtab 66) (Bengaluru won 9-8 on penalties after the teams were level 2-2 in the tie at the end of extra time)