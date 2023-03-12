Axar, the batter, reveals how he prepared for series

AHMEDABAD: Axar Patel’s batting has been India’s biggest gain in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the all-rounder had a few thumb rules which helped him become the home team’s second highest run-getter in the four-match Test series against Australia.

Axar has scored 264 runs in five innings with the help of three 50-plus knocks – 84 in Nagpur, 74 in New Delhi and 79 in the ongoing match in Ahmedabad. “When we started the camp in Nagpur, we knew that we would be playing on turning tracks. I did not prepare or plan much, but did my own study for playing on spinning tracks,” Axar said after the end of the fourth day’s play in the fourth and final Test here.

“I just prepared myself to stand on the leg-stump to keep a check on possible LBW and stumping, since these are the two modes of dismissals that can happen on turning tracks. I also planned to not step out much against the off-spinners. I was getting myself ready for these things,” the 29-year-old Axar explained.

The easy-going Axar laughed when asked if he regretted missing out on three possible centuries. “You have rubbed salt into the wounds (laughs). The way I was batting... and I know the chances I have missed do not come often. I had to score big.

“The positive thing is that I batted the way I wanted to and I had a good partnership [with Virat Kohli on the fourth day of the ongoing Test] when the team needed it. I was thinking about what you said (smiles), but I am not thinking too much about it right now. I might feel [bad] about it more when I get back to the room.”