WPL 2023: Marizanne Kapp's fifer helps DC restrict GG to 105/9

NAVI MUMBAI: A sensational fifer from Marizanne Kapp (5-15) helped Delhi Capitals restrict Gujarat Giants to 105/9 in a Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 match at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, here on Saturday.

Apart from Kapp, the likes of Shikha Pandey (3-26) and Radha Yadav (1-19) also picked crucial wickets at different stages for Delhi Capitals as Kim Garth (32 not out off 37), Georgia Wareham (22 off 25) and Harleen Deol (20 off 14) were the only ones to made vital contributions for Gujarat.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Gujarat Giants were off to a disastrous start, losing five wickets inside the Power-play.

Marizanne Kapp provided Delhi Capitals with an ideal start, getting rid of four Gujarat Giants batters in her first three overs. The pacer picked the important scalps of Sabbhineni Meghana, Laura Wolvaardt and Ashleigh Gardner to put Giants on backfoot.

Another Delhi pacer Shikha Pandey also didn''t take long to make her impact in the game, getting rid of Dayalan Hemalatha in her first over to leave Gujarat in deep trouble.

Kapp continued his dominance over and removed inform batter Harleen Deol and wicket-keeper Sushma Verma in back-to-back overs to complete her five-wicket haul as Giants slipped further to 33-6 after 6.5 overs.

At that stage, Gujarat were in danger of getting bowled out soon but Kim Garth and Georgia Wareham stitched a brief but crucial stand to lead the team's recovery. Wareham hit few boundaries and along with Garth were taking Gujarat forward but Radha Yadav removed her to dent Giants further.

Wickets were falling from the other end but Garth remained positive in her approach, hit few boundaries and along with Tanuja Kanwar (13) took Gujarat Giants to a respective total of 105-9 in 20 overs.

Brief scores: Gujarat Giants 105/9 in 20 overs (Kim Garth 32 not out, Georgia Wareham 22; Marizanne Kapp 5-15, Shikha Pandey 3-26) vs Delhi Capitals