ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC part ways with head coach Josep Gombau

NEW DELHI: Indian Super League (ISL) club Odisha FC on Saturday announced that they have decided to part company with head coach Josep Gombau.

The Juggernauts who were eliminated after defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan had finished in sixth position in the standings and reached the playoffs for the first time in their history.

However, the Spaniard who was in his second spell in charge of the club will leave with immediate effect.

"The club has reached this decision based on its ambitions and the standards that have been set for the present and foreseeable future. OFC would like to thank Josep for his contributions in various capacities over the course of his tenure and wishes him the best for the future. Further announcements will be made in due course," Odisha FC said in a statement.

Odisha FC started the ISL 2022-23 season brightly winning six out of their first ten matches but their form dipped in the second half of the season as they only managed three wins in the remainder of the league season.

They qualified for the playoffs courtesy of Bengaluru FC's win over FC Goa but fell at the first hurdle when they suffered a 0-2 loss at ATK Mohun Bagan in the knockout match.

The Juggernauts haven't made any comment on his potential replacement as the team continues to prepare for the Super Cup.