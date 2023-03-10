United routs Betis 4-1 in Europa last-16 first leg

MANCHESTER: Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes scored a goal each as Manchester United outclassed Real Betis 4-1 in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday, just four days after the humiliating loss to Liverpool in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag’s United team, which was crushed 0-7 by its arch-rival on Sunday, took an early lead through Rashford at Old Trafford. Although Betis equalised at 1-1, the host dominated the second half to secure a morale-boosting victory.

In the sixth minute, Rashford scored his 25th goal of the season in all competitions, controlling a cross from Fernandes and smashing it into the top corner. Ayoze Perez, currently on loan from Leicester City, netted his first goal for Betis in the 32nd minute, but the equaliser did not halt United’s energy.

The home team started the second half strongly and winger Antony put it ahead in the 52nd minute with a superb goal, launching a blistering left-footed shot into the top corner from just outside the box. Fernandes scored the third goal in the 58th minute, heading in a corner off the fingertips of Betis goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

Striker Wout Weghorst, who missed a number of chances, completed the rout in the 82nd minute by steering the ball into the net after a cutback from Facundo Pellistri.

In another match, Arsenal did enough to hold Sporting Lisbon in a lively 2-2 draw in Lisbon.

RESULTS:Round-of-16: First leg: Manchester United 4 (M Rashford 6, Antony 52, B Fernandes 58, W Weghorst 82) bt Real Betis 1 (A Perez 32); Sporting Lisbon 2 (G Inacio 34, Paulinho 55) drew with Arsenal 2 (W Saliba 22, H Morita 62(OG))