Tweaks work wonders for Ashwin

AHMEDABAD: Little tweaks in technique after the tour of Bangladesh have worked wonders for India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who is “feeling a lot better” as his spells against Australia have had “more penetration”.

Even though Australia put 480 first-innings runs on the board on the second day of the fourth and final Test here on Friday, Ashwin (6/91) made his mark with an exceptional six-wicket haul. “You can go to bed feeling a lot better instead of having just three wickets in your kitty,” Ashwin said after the end of the day’s play.

“It does feel good as you end up with a good bag of wickets, even if you do not bowl sometimes, you feel good about it. I will go to bed tonight (on Friday night) a bit early and a bit happier.” Ashwin, who has 24 wickets in the series so far, delivered one of his best performances at Motera as the flat track favoured the batters.

“We expected the wicket (pitch) to play well, but not as slow as it did [in the first two days]. So, let us hope that it gets tougher to bat on as the game goes on,” added Ashwin.

Asked what worked for him on the second day, when he scalped five wickets for just 34 runs, Ashwin explained in detail. “No one spell is better than the other. And, I felt at various stages in this particular series, be it in New Delhi, the numbers probably do not give you a five or six but the ball is coming out beautifully.

“Whatever changes I have put in – loading (getting into the delivery stride), cocking my wrists (wrist position) – all those things have proved that my spells have been a lot more penetrative. Probably it was not in Bangladesh and I do not think that I was at my best. The smaller changes that I have made have ensured that I have got enough purchase off the pitches. It (the ball) has done more in the air than what it did in Bangladesh.”