Pro League: India defeats Germany

ROURKELA: Striker Sukhjeet Singh hit a second-half brace as India defeated world champion Germany 3-2 in the FIH Pro League match, its first outing since the World Cup debacle, here on Friday. The 26-year-old Sukhjeet scored in the 31st and 42nd minute, with both goals coming from field efforts. Captain Harmanpreet Singh had given the home side the lead in the 30th minute through a penalty corner conversion. India was 3-0 up in the 42nd minute before Paul-Philipp Kaufmann and Michel Struthoff struck for Germany in the 44th and 57th minute respectively. Germany, which has travelled with several players from its World Cup-winning squad, struggled to score from penalty corners. The visitor received six PCs as against India’s four. India will face Australia on Sunday and Germany again in the second leg on Monday.