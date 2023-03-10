Healy, Ecclestone shine in UP’s 10-wicket thrashing of Bangalore

MUMBAI: Skipper Alyssa Healy led from the front with a scintillating 47-ball 96 not out as UP Warriorz hammered Royal Challengers Bangalore by 10 wickets in the Women’s Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium here on Friday.

Healy smashed 18 fours and a six during her unbeaten knock and guided UP to its second victory in three matches while the winless Bangalore suffered its fourth successive defeat. When Warriorz crossed the finish line, it had as many as seven overs left in the bank.

Chasing a modest target of 139, UP was off to a brisk start with openers Healy and Devika Vaidya (36 not out off 31 balls, 5 fours) finding boundaries at will. Healy was initially severe on off-spinner Shreyanka Patil, who leaked 24 runs in her first two overs, courtesy of a flurry of boundaries by the Australia star.

Medium pacer Komal Zanzad gave away 22 runs in her first two overs as the UP batters meant business. After conceding just two runs in her opening over, medium pacer Renuka Singh Thakur faced Healy’s onslaught when she came on to bowl again. She gave away 18 runs through four successive boundaries.

In the first essay, Warriorz spinners Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma gave away very little while striking at regular intervals to bowl RCB out for 138 in 19.3 overs. Ecclestone finished with incredible figures of 4/13 while Deepti ended with 3/26.

Ellyse Perry top-scored for Bangalore with a 39-ball 52 (6 fours, 1 six) and opener Sophie Devine (36 off 24 balls, 5 fours, 1 six) provided a brisk start while skipper Smriti Mandhana (4) disappointed once again.

BRIEF SCORES: Royal Challengers Bangalore 138 in 19.3 overs (E Perry 52, S Ecclestone 4/13, Deepti 3/26) lost to UP Warriorz 139/0 in 13 overs (A Healy 96*)