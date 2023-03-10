Dominant Mumbai posts third successive victory

MUMBAI: An all-round Mumbai Indians asserted its supremacy in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) with an eight-wicket thrashing of Delhi Capitals in a top-of-the-table clash at the DY Patil Stadium here on Thursday.

Left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque (3/13), medium pacer Isabelle Wong (3/10) and offie Hayley Matthews (3/19), who bagged three wickets each, led Mumbai’s charge with the ball to bundle Delhi out for a mere 105 in 18 overs.

With a small target to chase, Mumbai romped home to its third win in a row in 15 overs, with captain Harmanpreet Kaur (11 not out) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (23 not out) taking it past the finish line and inflicting the first defeat on DC.

During the chase of 106, the opening pair of Yastika Bhatia (41 off 32 balls, 8 fours) and Matthews (32 off 31 balls, 6 fours) knocked off 47 runs in the powerplay and shared 65 to ensure a big win for MI.

In the first essay, barring skipper Meg Lanning (43 off 41 balls, 5 fours) and vice-captain Jemimah Rodrigues (25), none of the Delhi batters scored more than 10 runs.

The uncapped Saika continued her stellar run in the tournament while Wong and Matthews also played crucial roles in bringing Capitals down. Saika was once again the best performer as the left-arm spinner accounted for Lanning, Shafali Verma (2) and Jemimah to take her wicket tally to nine in three matches, the most in the five-team event.