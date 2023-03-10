Cummins’ mom dies; Aussies wear black armbands

AHMEDABAD: Australia players on Friday wore black armbands to pay homage to regular skipper Pat Cummins’ mother, Maria, who passed away in Sydney. Maria, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, had been battling serious illness in the last few weeks after it relapsed. She died at her home on Thursday night. The Australia players got to know the tragic news from head coach Andrew McDonald before the start of the second day’s play. “We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight,” Cricket Australia (CA) said in a statement on Friday. “On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends.” Cummins, who had led Australia in the first two Tests, had left for Sydney to be by the side of his mother.