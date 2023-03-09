What outsiders say does not matter: Rohit

AHMEDABAD: Former head coach Ravi Shastri’s assertion that the India team lost in the Indore Test due to “overconfidence” was termed “rubbish” by skipper Rohit Sharma, who minced no words while calling him an “outsider”.

“This is what a little complacency, a little bit of overconfidence can do, where you take things for granted, you drop guard and this game will bring you down,” Shastri had said while doing commentary for Star Sports during the third Test match, in which India went down by nine wickets to Australia.

When asked about Shastri’s assessment, Rohit, in the press conference on Wednesday, sounded firm. “Honestly, when you win two games and people on the outside feel that we are overconfident, it is absolutely rubbish because you want to do your best in all four games,” Rohit said on the eve of the fourth and final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test.

“You do not want to stop after winning two games. It is as simple as that. Obviously, all these guys, when they talk about being overconfident and all, especially when they are not part of the dressing room, they do not know what sort of talk happens in the dressing room,” added Rohit.

“We want to do the best in all games and if it seems overconfident, or anything like that for outsiders, it does not really matter to us. Because Ravi has himself been in this dressing room and he knows what sort of mindset we have when we play,” Rohit said. To many, it is about misplaced confidence but for the India skipper, it is ruthlessness.