Ball may not spin from the start: Smith

AHMEDABAD: Australia stand-in captain Steve Smith on Wednesday said that the 22-yard strip at the Narendra Modi Stadium potentially looks to be the “flattest day one track” compared to the pitches that were used in the first three Tests, where the ball spun from the word go. “Looks like probably of the four wickets (pitches) we have seen so far, potentially the flattest [one] on day one,” Smith, leading Australia in the absence of regular captain Pat Cummins, told reporters. “This wicket may be a little bit different. I just had a look at it then. Perhaps it may not spin as much from the first ball or the first day but I do think that it will spin as the game goes on,” added Smith.