Real Madrid’s title hopes fade with draw
SEVILLE: Real Madrid ended a difficult week with a frustrating 0-0 draw at Real Betis on Sunday, a result that did little to enhance its prospects of catching leader Barcelona in the LaLiga title race.
After losing 0-1 at home to Barcelona in the first leg of its Copa del Rey semi-final on Thursday, Real Madrid dominated Real Betis but missed several opportunities. Barcelona is top of the LaLiga table on 62 points, nine clear of the second-placed Real Madrid, which has now had consecutive draws in the League. Real Betis is placed fifth with 41 points, three points off the Champions League places.
It was a lively match in Seville, with Real Madrid dominating the proceedings but Real Betis constantly threatening Thibaut Courtois’s goal. Karim Benzema’s effort from a free-kick in the 12th minute was ruled out as the ball deflected off Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger’s hand before going in.
The visitor kept pushing and Federico Valverde almost scored, with his thunderous strike flying just above the crossbar. In the second half, Real Betis’s Claudio Bravo made a brilliant save from a Benzema strike while Courtois performed his own magic to deny Borja Iglesias from point-blank range.
Rodrygo then wasted two great opportunities while substitute Dani Ceballos also spurned a chance. Betis goalkeeper Bravo kept out close-range shots by Nacho and Benzema.
RESULTS: Real Betis 0 drew with Real Madrid 0; Barcelona 1 (Raphinha 16) bt Valencia 0
