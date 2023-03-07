Do not understand hype around pitches: Kasprowicz
MELBOURNE: Michael Kasprowicz does not understand why so much attention is being given to the pitches in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy as they are “typical” Indian wickets, on which Australia needs to “adapt and adjust”.
“I do not believe the hype I reckon because for all the attention around the pitches, they were typically Indian wickets (surfaces),” former Australia pacer Kasprowicz told The Age. “I realise this last one (Test) in Indore did a few tricks early on, but because they are starting so early (9.30am), maybe that little bit of moisture helps grab the ball. But at other stages later in the day, it was not doing anything like that,” added Kasprowicz.
“When I say I do not believe the hype, I know the odd ball was turning square, and it got a poor rating,” said Kasprowicz about the Indore Stadium’s surface.
“But, I remember turning up for the Bangalore Test in 1998. I have got a picture of me standing on the wicket (pitch). It honestly looked like a dry creek bed. There is no grass, but it had got these cracks and spider cracks all down the whole face of it.
“And you just go well, like that is what we were gonna (going to) play on. And guess what? We have got to adapt and adjust,” added Kasprowicz.
