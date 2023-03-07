Do not understand hype around pitches: Kasprowicz

“I do not believe the hype I reckon because for all the attention around the pitches, they were typically Indian wickets (surfaces),” former Australia pacer Kasprowicz told The Age. “I realise this last one (Test) in Indore did a few tricks early on, but because they are starting so early (9.30am), maybe that little bit of moisture helps grab the ball. But at other stages later in the day, it was not doing anything like that,” added Kasprowicz.