Bengaluru snatches 1-0 lead in first leg
MUMBAI: Bengaluru FC nabbed a narrow 1-0 win and secured a crucial advantage in the first leg of the Indian Super League 2022-23 semi-final against Mumbai City FC at the Mumbai Football Arena here on Tuesday.
Sunil Chhetri came on as a substitute and found the back of the net in the 78th minute to give BFC a vital lead ahead of the second leg in Bengaluru on Sunday. As it has done all ISL season, League Winners Shield holder Mumbai City dominated possession and created more scoring chances than its opponent.
In the second minute, Greg Stewart set the pace down the right flank with a low cross back into the box for Bipin Singh, whose shot was blocked by BFC wing-back Prabir Das. The defender was called into action again 10 minutes later to deny Lalengmawia ‘Apuia’ Ralte and Jorge Pereyra Diaz after a one-two.
At the other end of the pitch, Naorem Roshan Singh’s through pass went past Mourtada Fall, but Phurba Lachenpa reached the ball before Roy Krishna could cause damage.
About five minutes away from the half-time interval, Stewart sent Diaz through on goal with a defence-splitting pass from the edge of the box. BFC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was quick to get off the line and prevent the Argentine striker from scoring as the deadlock could not be broken before the break.
Bengaluru brought on Chhetri to replace N Sivasakthi before the hour-mark and the veteran forward made the difference for his side for the second match in a row.
Moments after Prabir’s long-range effort was palmed over the bar for a corner, the deadlock was broken by the visitor in the 78th minute. Chhetri escaped his marker and made his way towards the near post, where he headed Roshan’s corner in from close range.
Bengaluru was then the team that created the more potent chances as the host was resigned to playing outside the box. Chhetri was at the forefront again, forcing two saves from Lachenpa.
One of them was in the final minute of stoppage time as BFC broke away to create a 3-v-2 situation in the final third and the ball fell to an unmarked Chhetri. The Indian icon went for goal at the near post, but Lachenpa was alert.
RESULT: Semi-finals: First leg: Mumbai City FC 0 lost to Bengaluru FC 1 (S Chhetri 78)
Super Cup: Chennaiyin placed in Group D
Chennaiyin FC has been pitted alongside Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC and a qualifier (I-League club) in Group D for the upcoming Super Cup in Kerala. Two-time Indian Super League champion Chennaiyin will play all its group stage matches – against NorthEast on April 11, against qualifier on April 15 and against Mumbai City on April 19 – at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri. The CFC squad members will assemble in Chennai soon to prepare for the league-cum-knockout tournament.
