Aus offie Murphy relishing battles with India batters

“It (battle with Kohli) has been awesome. When I look back at Nagpur, when he walked out to bat, I was at the top of my mark thinking ‘this is as good as it gets’... getting to bowl to a guy like that. So, to be able to have that for the first three Tests has been awesome, a really enjoyable battle. It was no different bowling to a lot of the guys (Indians). When they stand there, it is daunting at times,” Murphy told reporters ahead of the final Test here.