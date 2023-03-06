WPL: Hayley, Saika, Amelia help MI bundle out RCB for 155 runs

MUMBAI: Top-notch bowling spells from Hayley Matthews, Saika Ishaque and Amelia Kerr helped Mumbai Indians skittle out Royal Challengers Bangalore for just 155 runs in 18.4 overs of their Women's Premier League (WPL) tie at Brabourne Stadium on Monday.

After electing to bat first, RCB was off to a solid start, with openers Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine dealing in boundaries and rotating the strike well.

Saika Ishaque continued her red-hot form from her previous match against Gujarat Giants, putting the RCB on backfoot by dismissing Devine (16) and Disha Kasat (0) in her over.

RCB sunk to 39/2 in 4.4 overs. Harmanpreet used her spinners well, bringing in Hayley Matthews. Hayley repaid her captain's faith in her abilities by dismissing skipper Mandhana (23) and Heather Knight (0) for a duck. RCB was reduced to 43/4 in 5.3 overs.

At the end of the powerplay in six overs, RCB was 47/4, with Ellyse Perry and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh unbeaten at 4 each. RCB crossed the 50-run mark in 6.1 overs.

Perry and Ghosh were looking really good and seeming to build a solid partnership for themselves, but an unfortunate run-out cut short Perry's stay at the crease to just 13 runs. Half of the RCB side was in the hut for 71 runs in 8.1 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, RCB was 81/5 with Ghosh (25*) joined by Kanika Ahuja (2*). RCB crossed the 100-run mark in 12 overs, with help of a four from Kanika.

Kanika was the next player to return to the dugout as she was dismissed by Pooja Vastrakar for 22 off 13 balls. She was caught by wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia after she skied one straight into the keeper's hand.

RCB was 105/6 in 12.3 overs and a 34-run stand for the sixth wicket was over. Shreyanka Patil was next up on the crease and she started off with a four.

Hayley picked up her third wicket and it was a big one. She dismissed Richa for 28 off 26 balls. RCB was 112/7 in 13.3 overs. Shreyanka gave a boost to RCB's run rate with some quick runs while also building a partnership with Megan Schutt.

Shreyanka was trapped lbw by Nat Sciver Brunt for a solid 23 off 15 balls. However, the 34-run stand between her and Schutt was undone, with RCB reduced to 146/8 in 17 overs. RCB crossed the 150-run mark in 17.1 overs.

Amelia got her first wicket, trapping Renuka Singh for just two runs. RCB is 154/9 in 18.2 overs. Yastika's swift stumping ended Schutt's stay at 20 runs in 14 balls.

RCB was bundled out for 155 in 18.4 overs. Hayley was the pick of the bowlers for MI, with 3/28. Amelia, Saika took two wickets each while Pooja and Nat ended with one wicket.

Brief Scores: RCB: 155 in 18.4 overs (Richa Ghosh 28, Smriti Mandhana 23, Hayley Matthews 3/28).