Women's Premier League: RCB win toss, opt to bat first against MI

MUMBAI: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and elected to bat first against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Women's Premier League (WPL) tie at Braboure Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

MI is coming to the match after a 143-run win over Gujarat Giants in their campaign opener. RCB lost their first match of the tournament to Delhi Capitals by 60 runs.

Smriti Mandhana, RCB skipper said at the toss, "We would like to bat first. It looks like a good wicket to bat on and chasing builds pressure. We had a chat in the meeting that thinking about totals would not help, we have to play to our strengths and we will get the big total. One of the top four bat deep and if we can do that then we will post good totals. One change for us."

MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said at the toss, "Smriti is little luckier than me (with the toss). We wanted to bowl first and we got that. We have confidence in our bowling unit and that's why we wanted to bowl today. We are going with the same XI."

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Megan Schutt, Shreyanka Patil, Preeti Bose, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.