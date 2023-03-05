Verstappen wins F1 season opener

MANAMA: Max Verstappen (1:33:56.736) and Red Bull made a dream start to the Formula One season with a dominant one-two in Bahrain on Sunday while Fernando Alonso (+38.637 seconds) joined the party with a podium on his Aston Martin debut. Sergio Perez finished runner-up, a distant 11.987 seconds behind his double world champion teammate, as Red Bull celebrated its 10th win in 12 races stretching back to last July. “Very lovely that, really good result. We had good race pace,” Verstappen told the team. “I am very happy with that. Thank you guys. That is exactly the start to the season we wanted. A perfect one-two,” he added. As Red Bull celebrated, Ferrari was left licking its wounds, with Charles Leclerc sidelined by a loss of power while running in third place and Carlos Sainz then overtaken by Alonso.