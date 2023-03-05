RoundGlass Punjab wins I-League title

NEW DELHI: RoundGlass Punjab on Saturday clinched the I-League title with a match to spare as it notched up a dominant 4-0 victory over Rajasthan United here.

The I-League champion’s entry into the top-tier Indian Super League for the next season is subject to fulfilment of the financial criteria, as agreed upon by all stakeholders. Chencho Gyeltshen (16th), Luka Majcen (40th), Juan Mera (76th) and Hmingthanmawia (90th) scored for Punjab while Rajasthan drew a blank. It was yet another flawless performance by Staikos Vergetis’s team here at the Ambedkar Stadium as the victory gave RoundGlass an unassailable eight-point lead atop the table, crushing Sreenidi Deccan’s hopes. The I-League trophy will return to Punjab for the first time since the 2017-18 season, when Minerva Punjab won it.