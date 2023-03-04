Stage set for much-awaited WPL
MUMBAI: India’s women cricketers will get the much-needed exposure to take their game to the next level when the Women’s Premier League (WPL) ushers in a new dawn for the sport in the country.
The inaugural edition will commence on Saturday with Gujarat Giants taking on the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener at the DY Patil Stadium. The competition consists of 22 matches, including two knockout games, and will be played across two venues in Mumbai – the Brabourne Stadium being the other centre.
The first season of the T20 league will feature a total of five teams and 87 players, with girls as young as 16 set to ply their trade with and against some the best in the world.
India opening batter Smriti Mandhana was the most expensive buy at the auction as Royal Challengers Bangalore bought her for Rs 3.4 crore and later named her the captain. The franchise, which has always put its trust on big names, continued the tradition by adding Sophie Devine and Ellyse Perry to its women’s team.
Mumbai will embark on its WPL journey hoping to emulate the heights and glory achieved by the men’s team, which has won a record five Indian Premier League titles.
Gujarat, captained by Australia batter Beth Mooney, will have Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana and the experienced Sushma Verma in its domestic contingent. UP Warriorz bought Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy and later announced her as the captain, with Deepti Sharma appointed as her deputy.
The Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals will have the services of young India batters Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues, who can take the match away from the rivals on their day.
