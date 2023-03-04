Kerala players walk off field after protesting against contentious goal
BENGALURU: Kerala Blasters FC on Friday created huge controversy as the team decided to walk off the pitch and forfeit its Indian Super League 2022-23 play-off clash against southern rival Bengaluru FC, protesting against a contentious Sunil Chhetri strike.
After a goalless stalemate during regulation time at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here, Bengaluru took a 97th minute lead when Chhetri scored via a quick free-kick.
The strike led to a full blown drama as the Adrian Luna-led side protested referee Crystal John’s decision to declare it a legitimate goal, with counter-claims that he did not blow the whistle before Chhetri took the kick and that the players were not ready.
This followed an unprecedented walk-out, a first in the ISL, as head coach Ivan Vukomanovic called back his players. Luna was seen taking off his captain’s arm-band, with his teammates following their skipper into the tunnel.
By virtue of its extra-time lead, Bengaluru set up a semi-final date with League Winners Shield holder Mumbai City FC, whose first leg will be held at the Mumbai Football Arena on Tuesday. “I have never seen [this] in 22 years of my career. I always ask the referee. It was a bitter sweet moment. But I am happy that we are through to the semi-finals,” Chhetri said.
The forfeiture and walk-out could cost Blasters dearly as it might face heavy sanctions from the League authorities. Such an instance was previously seen during the Kolkata Derby in I-League 2012, when Mohun Bagan walked off the field and refused to turn up in the second half after spectators hurled a stone at its winger Syed Rahim Nabi from the East Bengal stands.
RESULT: Bengaluru FC 1 (S Chhetri 97) bt Kerala Blasters FC 0
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android