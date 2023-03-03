Too much talk about Indian pitches: Rohit

INDORE: India captain Rohit Sharma has had enough of the incessant talk about the pitches in the country. Rohit maintains that playing on turning tracks remains the team’s strength and wants the struggling India batters to find a way to score on them.

“Before every series, we usually decide what kind of pitches we would like to play on. It was our call to play on pitches like these. I do not think that we are putting pressure on the batters. When we win, all seems well. We are not asked about our batting. It is talked about when we lose. We know that we can be challenged, but we are ready for it. Honestly, the pitch talk is getting too much. Every time we play in India, the focus is only on the pitch. We focus too much on the pitch in India. I do not think that it is necessary,” said Rohit.