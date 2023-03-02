Will push Aus as much as we can, says Umesh
INDORE: Australia needs only 76 runs to complete a memorable Test win in India, but the wicked nature of the Holkar Stadium pitch has kept the home team pacer Umesh Yadav hopeful going into the third day.
Fourteen wickets fell on the opening day while 16 batters got out on the second day. Umesh acknowledged that his team has not put enough runs on the board, but said that it still has an outside chance of winning the match.
“In cricket, anything can happen. We will try our best and bowl tight lines. It is not an easy wicket (surface), whether it is our batters or theirs. It is not easy to step out and hit. The ball is keeping low as well, so you cannot be sure about stepping out. The runs are less but we will stick to tight lines and push as much as we can,” said Umesh, who did his job with the ball on Thursday morning by bagging three wickets.
Umesh, who does not get to play regularly at home with India going in with only two pacers, bowled his heart out in the first session to help the host limit Australia to 197 in its first innings.
“My plan on this surface was to bowl straight and push for a wicket or two. As a fast bowler, I have to hit the deck hard and bowl in the right areas. I have played most of my cricket in India, my mindset is always to get a wicket.”
