Kolkata beats Ahmedabad to finish top
KOCHI: Kolkata Thunderbolts finished on top of the Prime Volleyball League Season 2 table with a 15-7, 15-4, 15-13, 8-15, 11-15 win over Ahmedabad Defenders at the Regional Sports Centre in Kochi on Thursday.
Thunderbolts (12 points from 7 matches) will now face off against the fourth-placed Bengaluru Torpedoes in the first semi-final on Friday while Defenders (11 points from 7 matches) finished second in the standings and will face Calicut Heroes in the last-four stage. On Thursday, Kolkata’s Vinit Kumar was named the ‘Player of the Match’. Kolkata began strongly as skipper Ashwal Rai was involved in the play from the middle straightaway. Janshad and Vinit threatened Ahmedabad with combination play while the pair of skipper A Muthusamy and LM Manoj counter-attacked for Defenders.
But, Cody Caldwell broke Ahmedabad’s defence with tactical play, after which Ashwal put pressure from the service line and Thunderbolts took lead. Abhilash Chaudhary kept blocking R Angamuthu’s spikes, not allowing Ahmedabad to make any headways.
Thunderbolts did well to keep Angamuthu quiet and the unforced errors kept coming for Ahmedabad. The Ashwal led-triple block line then put a stop to Nandhagopa’s attacks and Kolkata maintained its control in the match. With not much working out for Defenders, Ahmedabad sent Shon T John on to the court, but his presence did little to hamper the Thunderbolts dominance when it mattered.
SEMI-FINAL LINE-UP: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Bengaluru Torpedoes; Ahmedabad Defenders vs Calicut Heroes
