Kolkata beats Ahmedabad to finish top

Thunderbolts (12 points from 7 matches) will now face off against the fourth-placed Bengaluru Torpedoes in the first semi-final on Friday while Defenders (11 points from 7 matches) finished second in the standings and will face Calicut Heroes in the last-four stage. On Thursday, Kolkata’s Vinit Kumar was named the ‘Player of the Match’. Kolkata began strongly as skipper Ashwal Rai was involved in the play from the middle straightaway. Janshad and Vinit threatened Ahmedabad with combination play while the pair of skipper A Muthusamy and LM Manoj counter-attacked for Defenders.