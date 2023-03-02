‘Challenge is to make batters defend for long’
INDORE: Most spinners do not mind getting hit for an odd boundary or two while searching for wickets, but Australia’s ace offie Nathan Lyon is happier when the opposition batters defend him for long periods of time.
Lyon outfoxed the India batters with his guile on the way to a potentially match-winning eight for 64 in the third Test on Thursday. He made India skipper Rohit Sharma misjudge the length, deceived Shubman Gill with flight and drift before producing a peach that went straight on to castle KS Bharat, who played for the turn.
After the end of the day’s play, the 35-year-old Lyon, playing his 118th Test and has taken a staggering 479 wickets, spoke about his mindset while bowling.
“It does not matter what wicket (pitch) I am playing on. If I can get somebody to defend, I am pretty happy. That is the nuts and bolts of my secret, to try and get guys defending me for long periods. That means, I am putting the balls in the right areas.
“In saying that, I do not mind if the guys try and hit me. I have been hit for the most number of sixes in Test history, so I am not afraid to be hit for a six (smiles). It is a great challenge, but I do not mind it either way but it is more challenging to get the guys defending,” said Lyon, who uses over-spin to trouble the batters.
What was remarkable about his performance was the fact that he took all his wickets from around the wicket. “I know that a lot of people see it as a negative. I see it as total opposite. I think it is very attacking, you are bringing all the modes of dismissal. Times have changed, when you were able to bowl over the stumps and still get guys in line.
“Yes, that may be the case every now and then but when you bowl that line, the good batters around the world… they get outside the line straightaway. But when you come around the wicket with big spin, it brings in all modes of dismissal,” he explained.
