Arsenal extends lead at top to five points

LONDON: Title-chasing Arsenal opened up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League as Gabriel Martinelli’s double eased it to a 4-0 thrashing of relegation-threatened Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday. The host was initially frustrated by its struggling visitor, but goals by Bukayo Saka and Martinelli shortly before half-time put them in command.

Captain and influential midfielder Martin Odegaard made it 3-0 with a close-range finish in the 71st minute before Martinelli grabbed his second goal of the evening to complete the rout. A third victory in succession since losing at home to City lifted Arsenal to 60 points from 25 matches, with City on 55 points. At Anfield, Liverpool defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) with the help of two second-half goals.