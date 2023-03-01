Srinivasan
Srinivasan stars in Sri Sankara College’s win

C Srinivasan (101 not out) smashed an unbeaten hundred to help Sri Sankara Arts & Science College get the better of Sun CC by eight wickets
CHENNAI:

CHENNAI: C Srinivasan (101 not out) smashed an unbeaten hundred to help Sri Sankara Arts & Science College get the better of Sun CC by eight wickets in the TNCA Kancheepuram League Championship 2022-23 Zone C match which was held recently.

BRIEF SCORES: Zone A: SS CC 166/9 in 30 overs (K Suresh 63, V Selva 4/45) bt Athiyur CC 117 in 24.5 overs (D Mohana Krishnan 41, B Manikandan 3/8). Zone B: Pallava CC 88 in 23.2 overs (IK Sai Kiran 47, J Jacob Thomas 4/25, G Shanmuga Sundram 3/24) lost to SSS CC 89/5 in 17.4 overs (S Dilli Babu 33). Zone C: Sun CC 133/8 in 30 overs (M Elango 32, B Dhanush Kumar 3/28) lost to Sri Sankara Arts & Science College 134/2 in 22.5 overs (C Srinivasan 101*); Mugalivakkam CC 135/8 in 30 overs (P Pranoy 37, S Dhinesh Kumar 3/25) lost to Vijay CC 136/6 in 22.3 overs (A Yokesh 38)

