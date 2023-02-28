Sports

Shams Mulani replaces Mayank in rest of India squad for Irani Cup

Mayank Markande injured his right index finger during training and has been ruled out of the tournament.IANS
IANS

MUMBAI: The All-India Senior Selection Committee named all-rounder Shams Mulani as replacement for injured Mayank Markande in the Rest of India (RoI) squad for the Mastercard Irani Cup, the BCCI said on Tuesday.

Rest of India (RoI) will play 2021-22 Ranji Trophy Champions Madhya Pradesh from March 1-5 at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior.

RoI squad: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Baba Indrajith, Upendra Yadav (wk), Atit Sheth, Saurabh Kumar, Harvik Desai, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Akash Deep, Shams Mulani, Pulkit Narang, Sudip Kumar Gharami

