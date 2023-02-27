Sathish shines in Universal CC’s win
CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner S Sathish (5/20) picked up a five-wicket haul as Universal CC defeated United CC by 87 runs in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2022-23 Third Division Zone A match that was held recently.
BRIEF SCORES: TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship: Third Division Zone A: Universal CC 195/6 in 30 overs (R Veeramani 66, S Rajesh Kumar 54, R Senthil Kumar 25) bt United CC 108 in 25.1 overs (S Maithresh 40, A Surender 32, S Sathish 5/20).
Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy: Group A: Ashok Leyland 185/7 in 30 overs (BM Balu Rajkumar 56, T Muniyandi 36, M Prasanth 4/31) bt Royal Enfield 175/7 in 30 overs (G Ramachandran 62, C Dillibabu 52, BM Balu Rajkumar 3/51)
