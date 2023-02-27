Mbappe and Messi broke records as PSG comes back to winning ways

MARSEILLE [France]: With a 3-0 victory over Marseille Paris Saint-German now sits comfortably on the top of the table with an eight-point difference. A game of chances is the best possible way, to sum up, the entire 90 minutes of this fixture.

Both teams had plenty of opportunities to score goals but it was PSG who took their chances and enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 victory. It was a night where records were matched and broken.

With his 29th-minute goal, the Argentinian maestro Lionel Messi scored 700 club goals. After adding another golden chapter in the history of football Messi will set his eyes on achieving 400 assists and 800 goals for club and country. Messi currently has 352 assists and he has 798 goals for club and country.

On the other hand, the French phenomenon Kylian Mbappe is now level with Edinson Cavani as the all-time leading scorer for PSG. With his brace against Marseille, Kylian Mbappe has now 200 goals for PSG.

With a single goal, he can become the leading goal scorer for PSG and he can achieve this against Nantes on 5th March at Parc des Princes. The duo of Mbappe and Messi got all three goals before the clock reached the hour mark.

Messi assisted Mbappe with his first goal and then Mbappe returned the favour by assisting Messi with his 700th goal.

Both of them continued to create chances for each other and finally, their combination struck once again as Messi assisted Mbappe in the 55th minute to get the third goal of the match and complete Mbappe's brace.

Marseille had their fair share of chances as Alexis Sanchez and Nuno Tavares failed to get past Donnarumma. Their frustration level reached new heights as Eric Baily's goal was disallowed in the 28th minute moments before Messi made the scoreline 2-0 in favour of PSG.

In the end, Marseille will be disappointed as they missed their opportunity to get closer to the top of the table.