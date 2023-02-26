Women's T20 WC: Top batters to look out for in final between Aus, SA

NEW DELHI: The T20 World Cup in South Africa has seen superb performances from both individuals and teams alike, with many contests going down to the wire.

After a rollercoaster ride, the two finalists — hosts South Africa and 5-time champions Australia will battle it out for the title at Newlands in Cape Town in a blockbuster Sunday clash.

Ahead of the tournament finale, here’s a look at the top-five batters that can change the tide of the game with their brilliant performances.