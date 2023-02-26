Women's T20 WC: Top batters to look out for in final between Aus, SA

NEW DELHI: The T20 World Cup in South Africa has seen superb performances from both individuals and teams alike, with many contests going down to the wire.
After a rollercoaster ride, the two finalists — hosts South Africa and 5-time champions Australia will battle it out for the title at Newlands in Cape Town in a blockbuster Sunday clash.
Ahead of the tournament finale, here’s a look at the top-five batters that can change the tide of the game with their brilliant performances.
The batter has scored 139 runs and while is yet to register a massive score this tournament, the Australia captain has three valuable knocks in the 40s to her name. Lanning's unbeaten 49* against India in the cut-throat semi-final on Thursday was pivotal in helping Australia boost their total in the final over.
The batter has scored 171 runs and it's no surprise to see Healy's name listed among the leading run scorers at the tournament as the experienced wicket-keeper batter can always be relied upon to lift her game when required. Healy has two half-centuries to her name already in South Africa, with the pick of the bunch coming against New Zealand in Australia's tournament opener when she hit a quickfire 55 to help set up the win.
The Australia all-rounder has already collected two Player of the Match awards at the tournament and is sure to be a vital component in her side's push for a third straight T20 World Cup title on Sunday's final. Gardner picked up the excellent figures of 5/12 during Australia's tournament opener against New Zealand and was just as influential in the cut-throat semi-final against India when she added a quickfire 31 and bowling figures of 2/37.
Wolvaardt has got better the longer this tournament has progressed, with the 23-year-old contributing back-to-back half-centuries at the top of South Africa's batting order to guide her side into Sunday's final. The right-hander's knock in the semis against England was crucial to the overall outcome of the match and she will be relied upon for more runs against Australia in the title decider.
The South Africa opener has been a revelation at the top of the order this tournament and her form with the bat has helped the hosts make it all the way to Sunday's final against Australia. Brits saved her best performance for when it mattered most with a stylish 68 against England in the semi-final and the four catches she collected in the same game helped the 32-year-old claim the Player of the Match award.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android