SA hopes to stop Australia dominance
CAPE TOWN: South Africa will get its fairytale finish at home if it finds a way to halt the Australian juggernaut in the Women’s T20 World Cup final here on Sunday.
South Africa showed commendable fighting spirit to upset England in the semi-finals, but will need to stitch together a perfect game to topple the mighty Australia, which is a record five-time champion and is in its seventh successive final.
In Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, a former world junior javelin champion whose Olympic dream was shattered in 2012 due to a car accident, South Africa has one of the best opening pairings in the tournament. They both head into the final in top form and are vital for the team’s chances against Australia, which managed to defeat India in the last-four stage despite not playing its best game.
All-rounder Marizanne Kapp, who came up with a cameo in the previous match, is another important player for South Africa. Skipper Sune Luus believes that she has the world’s best bowling attack at her disposal and why not when you have the express pace duo of Shabnim Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka in the ranks.
The Newlands crowd will be fully behind South Africa and the home team will look to feed off them like it did on Friday. Australia had comfortably beaten South Africa in the group stage, but will be wary of its rival in the title clash.
However, Australia, the most successful side in women’s cricket history, looks good to extend its dominance. The Meg Lanning-led team has all bases covered and no total is safe when it is chasing.
Australia had comfortably beaten South Africa in the group stage, but will be wary of the home team in the title clash
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android