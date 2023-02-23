Problems for Aston Martin as F1 pre-season testing begins

Sports

Formula One began three days of testing ahead of the new season on Thursday and Aston Martin almost immediately ran into a reliability issue.
The session at the Bahrain International Circuit had barely started when Felipe Drugovich ground to a halt on the track on his first run for Aston Martin. The session was red-flagged and Drugovich's car was taken away on a truck under a cover to prevent other teams from taking notes on its design.

Formula Two champion Drugovich is stepping in for regular Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll on Thursday after the Canadian sustained minor injuries while training on a bicycle in Spain.

The season begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix at the same track next week. 

