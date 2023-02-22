Women's T20 WC: Semi-finals line-up ahead of the final

DUBAI: The teams who will compete in the knockout stage of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 have been confirmed, with the result of the final match of the group stage sealing South Africa's progress.

The semi-finals will be fought out between four of the five top-ranked teams in the world after a fascinating group stage came to a conclusion on Tuesday.

Australia will lock horns with India in the first semi-final on February 23. The second semi-final will see England pitting against hosts South Africa on February 24.

Both of the semi-finals will be held at Newlands in Cape Town, with the four teams competing for spots in the final at the same ground on Sunday.

The first of the two semis will be a repeat of the 2020 T20 World Cup final when India takes on defending champions Australia on Thursday.

And Friday's second semi-final will see England, who topped their qualifying group with four straight wins, face South Africa.