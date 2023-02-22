White-ball specialists to have camp at NCA
BENGALURU: Some of India’s white-ball specialists, including vice-captain Hardik Pandya, have been summoned for a fitness and skill camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) ahead of the three-match ODI series against Australia.
While most of the Test squad members, who are also part of the 50-over contingent, have been given a break before the commencement of the third Test in Indore beginning March 1, the remaining will train in Bengaluru and go through their regular fitness routines.
“Fast bowler Umran Malik and senior leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal are already in Bengaluru for net sessions before the beginning of the ODI leg in Mumbai on March 17. They would be doing their fitness programmes as well as bowling full tilt under the supervision of the NCA coaches,” a BCCI source told PTI.
Hardik, who was busy with family functions, is expected to join the camp along with Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur, both of whom are part of the 50-over setup. The second and third ODIs will be played on March 19 and 22 in Visakhapatnam and Chennai respectively.
Agarwal, Easwaran in contention for Rest of India captaincy
Mayank Agarwal, Abhimanyu Easwaran and a fit-again Priyank Panchal are the three candidates in contention to lead Rest of India in the Irani Cup match against 2021-22 champion Madhya Pradesh, which is scheduled to be played in Gwalior from March 1 to 5.
The match was earlier slated in Indore. While Easwaran was the captain of India ‘A’ during its last tour of Bangladesh, Mayank has scored close to 1,000 runs and will be the senior-most player, having played 21 Tests for the national side.
