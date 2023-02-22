Rahil Shah; Selvakumaran

Sports

Rahil bowls Vijay to victory with 6-wicket haul

India Pistons left-arm spinner Rajwinder Singh finished with a 12-wicket match haul after picking up 5/70 in the second innings, but his performance eventually went in vain. At the SRMC (Turf) Ground, No.10 batter N Selvakumaran (100 not out off 139 balls, 7 fours, 4 sixes) smashed an unbeaten ton in the second innings, but his team Sea Hawks CC could earn only a solitary point from the drawn match against Swaraj CC.