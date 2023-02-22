Rahil bowls Vijay to victory with 6-wicket haul
CHENNAI: Veteran left-arm spinner Rahil Shah’s 11-wicket match haul, including six wickets for just 50 runs in the second innings, helped Vijay CC defeat India Pistons CC by 164 runs on the third and final day of the TNCA First Division contest at the Guru Nanak College Ground here on Wednesday.
India Pistons left-arm spinner Rajwinder Singh finished with a 12-wicket match haul after picking up 5/70 in the second innings, but his performance eventually went in vain. At the SRMC (Turf) Ground, No.10 batter N Selvakumaran (100 not out off 139 balls, 7 fours, 4 sixes) smashed an unbeaten ton in the second innings, but his team Sea Hawks CC could earn only a solitary point from the drawn match against Swaraj CC.
Meanwhile, Jolly Rovers CC defeated UFCC (T Nagar) by 130 runs at the IIT-M Chemplast Ground to sit at the top of the table.
BRIEF SCORES: At Wahe Guru ‘A’ Ground: MRC ‘A’ 166 & 293/5 in 85 overs (ME Tamil Dhileepan 78, NS Chaturved 79, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 67, M Affan Khader 51*) drew with Nelson SC 318. Points: Nelson 5(33); MRC ‘A’ 1 (27). At Guru Nanak College Ground: Vijay CC 266 & 213/7 decl. in 35 overs (Narayan Jagadeesan 57, Daryl S Ferrario 62, Rajwinder Singh 5/70) bt India Pistons CC 192 & 123 in 29.1 overs (Karan Kaila 62, Rahil Shah 6/50, Bhargav Bhatt 3/45). Points: Vijay 6(30); India Pistons 0(24). At VB Nest: Alwarpet CC 231 & 250/4 in 81 overs (R Vimal Khumar 82, R Sathyanarayan 41, Himmat Singh 81*, C Hari Nishaanth 3/52) drew with Grand Slam CC 382. Points: Grand Slam 5(23); Alwarpet 1(14). At IIT-M Chemplast Ground: Jolly Rovers CC 267 & 200/2 decl. bt UFCC (T Nagar) 99 & 238 in 71.3 overs (Jitendra Kumar 42, V Maaruthi Raghav 74, M Abhinav 60*, Baba Aparajith 4/62, Sachin Rathi 4/83). Points: Rovers 6(37); UFCC 0(14). At SRMC (Turf) Ground: Sea Hawks CC 133 & 331/9 decl. in 84 overs (RS Mokit Hariharan 46, VP Amith Sathvik 58, N Selvakumaran 100*, P Vidyuth 3/79) drew with Swaraj CC 138 & 217/6 in 81 overs (S Sujay 64, R Nilesh Subramanian 61*). Points: Swaraj 5(12); Sea Hawks 1(14)
